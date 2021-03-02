PPE Grant Secured For County Firefighters In The Las Cruces Area

Doña Ana County was recently awarded $111,984 through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant, AFG Supplemental program to purchase personal protective equipment, PPE for professional and volunteer firefighters throughout the County.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, our firefighters have had to carefully optimize PPE,” said Doña Ana County Fire Chief Shannon Cherry. “I appreciate knowing that the federal government recognized the need and provided this support to our team, as we serve residents through the pandemic.”

These funds will ensure firefighters and emergency medical technicians, EMT throughout the county have PPE ready and available, for the remainder of the year. This alleviates the strain created by PPE limitations countywide.

AFG is a program funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA that helps firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources needed to protect the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.

Incite Network, a County consultant helped facilitate and strategize this funding opportunity, in coordination with Doña Ana County Fire and Emergency Services Department staff.

Information from Doña Ana County.