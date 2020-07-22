Power Failure at Central Dispatch Disrupts Non-Emergency Phone Lines

The Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority, the 911 Call Center for most of the Mesilla Valley, is experiencing an electrical power outage that has disrupted all non-emergency telephone operations.

Emergency calls can still be made to 911. However, non-emergency phones are not functioning now at MVRDA.

Two cell phone numbers are being provided to deal with the temporary loss of non-emergency telephone lines. The temporary non-emergency telephone numbers for MVRDA are (575) 640-2406 and (575) 202-3553.

Anyone with a non-emergency complaint or report – for police, fire, ambulance, Animal Control or Codes Enforcement – can dial either of those two numbers for assistance.

Call 911 if you have an emergency and need immediate assistance.

Information from Las Cruces Police