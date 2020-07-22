KRWG

Power Failure at Central Dispatch Disrupts Non-Emergency Phone Lines

By news editor and partners 34 minutes ago

The Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority, the 911 Call Center for most of the Mesilla Valley, is experiencing an electrical power outage that has disrupted all non-emergency telephone operations.

Emergency calls can still be made to 911. However, non-emergency phones are not functioning now at MVRDA.

Two cell phone numbers are being provided to deal with the temporary loss of non-emergency telephone lines. The temporary non-emergency telephone numbers for MVRDA are (575) 640-2406 and (575) 202-3553.

Anyone with a non-emergency complaint or report – for police, fire, ambulance, Animal Control or Codes Enforcement – can dial either of those two numbers for assistance.

Call 911 if you have an emergency and need immediate assistance.

Information from Las Cruces Police