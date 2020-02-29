Portion of replacement border wall complete in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said it completed about half of a 66-mile portion of a new border wall system in southern New Mexico that is replacing vehicle barriers and other blockades already in place. The Albuquerque Journal reported that agency spokesman Roger Maier said about 30 miles of the 18-to-30-foot tall bollard wall is completed. Maier says another 36 miles of the project through Dona Ana and Luna counties is expected to be completed in the coming months. He says future work includes a combination of construction in place of existing barriers, and in locations where no barriers currently exist.