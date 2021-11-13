Police Shooting Involving Tucumcari Police Department

Quay County, NM – On Thursday, November 11, 2021, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate a police shooting involving the Tucumcari Police Department (TPD).

Agents learned, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Tucumcari Police officers observed Lawrence Rivas (26) of Tucumcari, NM, at the Lowes grocery store located at 105 West Tucumcari Boulevard in Tucumcari, NM. Rivas who is currently on probation was wanted for cutting off his ankle monitor and domestic violence charges. TPD officers observed Rivas get into the passenger side of a red 2012 Lincoln MKT SUV. As officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, the vehicle fled, and a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle pursuit ended when the Lincoln came to a stop near the intersection of 6th Street and Laughlin in Tucumcari. Rivas exited the vehicle, brandished a firearm. Rivas dropped the firearm and subsequently brandished a second firearm firing multiple shots towards the officers as he ran east into a driveway on South 6th Street. Two TPD officers returned fire at Rivas. After a short foot pursuit, Rivas was taken into custody without further incident on 6th Street.

Rivas was not struck by gunfire and no officers or bystanders were injured during the incident. Rivas was booked into the Quay County Detention Center in Tucumcari, NM. Rivas was charged with the following:

Kidnapping in the 1st Degree (1st Degree felony)

Abuse of a Child not Resulting in Death or Great Bodily Harm (3rd Degree felony)

Aggravated Assault on a Peace officer – Deadly weapon (3rd Degree felony)

Aggravated Assault Against a Household Member- Deadly Weapon (4th Degree felony)

Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer (4th Degree felony)

Receipt, Transportation or Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device by a Felon (4th Degree felony)

Aggravated Battery on a Household Member (3rd Offense) (4th Degree felony)

Information from New Mexico State Police.