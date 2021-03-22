Police: New Mexico charges coming after killings in 2 states

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say charges are imminent against a man suspected of killing his ex-wife and three others in New Mexico in a series of slayings that included the beating death of a New Jersey resident he claimed sexually abused him as a child.

Investigators over the weekend searched a house where Sean Lannon, his ex-wife and their children were believed to have lived in Grants, New Mexico. A police official wouldn't specify what investigators were looking for, only that the warrants were for anything of "evidentiary value.”

Lannon is in custody in New Jersey. Authorities also are still looking into his claims that he killed 11 other people in New Mexico.