Playwright, NMSU professor Mark Medoff dies at 79

After more than 50 years as an NMSU professor, filmmaker and community leader, Mark Medoff passed away Tuesday, April 23. He was 79.

A Distinguished Achievement Professor at NMSU, Medoff has written more than 30 plays, many of which premiered in Las Cruces. He founded NMSU’s Creative Media Institute and garnered numerous awards for his work including a Tony award for his play “Children of a Lesser God,” which which enjoyed a Broadway revival last year.

“All of the NMSU community is saddened to learn of the passing of Aggie legend Mark Medoff. His much lauded work as a playwright, film director and professor, will forever be remembered in our hearts,” said NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu. "The impact he made on our university was profound but we know his legacy will live on through his work and, the countless students that he mentored during his time here. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Stephanie, and the entire Medoff family. Details of the funeral services have not been completed. We will send out communications as soon as they are disclosed by his immediate family."

Information from NMSU