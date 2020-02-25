Plans For Las Cruces Area Triage Center May Be Moving Forward

After years of discussion, Doña Ana County may be moving forward with plans to operate a Crisis Triage Center. Fred Martino reports.

The county built a facility to house a Crisis Triage Center years ago. And now, it may be moving forward with plans to open the Center, which would assess people in severe mental distress or otherwise suffering from a behavioral health emergency.

County Manager Fernando Macias announced the county has signed a contract with Recovery Innovations International to create a business development plan. Macias says the firm operates centers like this in Arizona.

But he cautions the Center needs more than a plan. It must be licensed before it opens.

“It has to be licensed. And there’s only two other operations in the state of New Mexico that are licensed. We have already submitted a letter with our intent to pursue a license for the triage, which is kind of the medical behavioral health component of the triage center. But that really can’t be finalized until the development plan has been finalized,” said Macias.

Macias says the Triage Center business plan contract calls for it to be submitted by the end of May.