PIRG: The state of the union should be stronger

Commentary: President Donald Trump’s third State of the Union address at the Capitol this evening highlighted what he considers his major achievements. However, his rose-colored view of the United States in 2020 misses some problems that Americans should no longer tolerate.

In response, U.S. PIRG President Faye Park released the following statement:

America can do better on many fronts -- and not just on those President Trump is neglecting.



How can we improve the state of our union? We have a list of concrete ideas that would make a positive and tangible difference in the lives of millions of Americans -- with or without President Trump.

Here are 10 ideas that the states, the courts, corporations or other entities can put into action without or despite the president: