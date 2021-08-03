An Officer Is Killed In An Attack Outside The Pentagon, Officials Say

A police officer has been killed in a violent incident near the Pentagon transit center in Virginia, a law enforcement official tells NPR.

The Associated Press reports the officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. NPR has not independently confirmed this information. Authorities have released few details about Tuesday's incident.

The chief of the Pentagon police, Woodrow Kusse, confirmed that a Pentagon police officer was attacked on a bus platform at 10:37 a.m. local time. Gunfire was exchanged, Kusse said at a Pentagon press briefing, and there were several casualties. Kusse added that the scene is secure, and the FBI is leading the investigation, which he said was standard process.

The FBI released a statement to NPR saying they also could not provide further information but said, "There is no ongoing threat to the public."

Kusse also said it was premature to determine whether the attack was a terrorist incident.

Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was at the White House when the incident occurred.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said on Twitter that a Pentagon police officer was killed "in a senseless act of violence" and offered his condolences to the officer's family.

