Pedestrian Hit By Vehicles In Las Cruces Dies From Injuries

A pedestrian attempting to cross a busy roadway Tuesday evening was struck by two vehicles and died a short time later at an area hospital.

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, near the 1300 block of El Paseo Road. When police arrived on scene the pedestrian, identified as 47-year-old Randolph Delfin Jr. of Alamogordo, N.M., was unconscious and was being tended to by passersby who stopped to render aid.

Delfin was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Las Cruces police traffic investigators believe Delfin was attempting to cross El Paseo Road, from east to west, in a dimly-lighted portion of the roadway. Delfin was not in a designated crosswalk and appears to have entered the roadway while traffic was passing.

The pedestrian was initially struck by a Dodge Challenger driven by a 22-year-old man and then by a Ford Expedition driven by a 19-year-old man. Drivers of both vehicles stopped and were cooperative with investigators. No other injuries were reported.

No charges are anticipated as a result of the crash.

A portion of northbound El Paseo Road was closed for the investigation until about 11 p.m. Thursday.

