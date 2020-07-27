Peachtree Hills Road Emergency Closure

Due to unforeseen site conditions, Peachtree Hills Road between Sonoma Ranch Blvd. and Metro Park Ave. will be closed for approximately two working days. Traffic will be detoured through Metro Park Avenue and Sirocco Avenue.

The road closure will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit routes. The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in that immediate area during this time. Access to residents and surrounding businesses will be maintained by leaving the driveways accessible.

For more information, call the Public Works Department/ConstructionManagement at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182