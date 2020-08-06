Pavement Improvements Coming to U.S. 70 in Otero County

ALAMOGORDO – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District Two will improve pavement on the U.S. 70 corridor in Otero County. The project includes pavement preservation from mile marker 212 to mile marker 213 near Alamogordo.

During the project, motorists can expect lane closures and short delays between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Drivers are asked to watch for construction personnel working the area, observe temporary construction signs, and reduce speed to the posted speed limits.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two wants to remind motorists to drive safely through work zones, “Safe roads for all. Protect workers. Protect road users. We can do it!”

For up-to-date information on this project, go to the statewide road information website at: nmroads.com.