Commentary: Families USA released the following statement regarding the Religious Refusals of Care Rule released today by the Department of Health and Human Services that would allow health care providers to deny patients services based on religious beliefs.

Families USA strongly disagrees with this final rule because it puts subjective beliefs of health care providers above the health of the patients they serve. It would empower hospitals, nursing homes and health care workers to use a personal objection to block access to various types of care for women, children, LGBTQ people, and people nearing the end of their lives.

“Families USA has a long history of advocating for families, adults, children and seniors to be able to receive high quality health care when they need it and we adamantly oppose rulings like this that completely disrupt that concept,” said Frederick Isasi, Families USA executive director.

“This highly political decision by the Trump Administration undermines the basic tenant that a health care provider must always approach each patient with compassion and objectivity. A patient should be able to access health care services free from judgment and discrimination.

“Patient’s rights should always come first, not a health care provider’s personal views. This rule allows personal bias to be valued over people’s lives and that is fundamentally wrong.”