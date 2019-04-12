Park Williams - Columbia University

Fred Martino speaks with researcher Park Williams of Columbia University.

From Columbia University:

Park Williams is the Lamont Assistant Research Professor in the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. He attended the college at the University of California, Irvine and he discovered his passion for environmental research via an undergraduate field project in a remote mountain region of Costa Rica. As a graduate student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, Professor Williams combined his interest in environmental science with his interest in history through the use of tree rings. Currently, he studies both the climatological causes, and the ecological consequences, of drought and his most recent research has been on the attribution of drought impacts by disentangling the relative influences of natural climate variability and human-caused climate change on drought related processes that are important to both humans and ecological systems. In the upcoming years, Professor Williams hopes to continue to better understand both the climatological and the ecological sides of drought.