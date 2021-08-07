Pardons for 19 New Mexico criminals, some who were violent

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has pardoned 19 people for convictions ranging from cocaine trafficking to domestic violence, bribing a witness and shoplifting. The pardons announced Friday represent the third round of clemency decisions for the Democratic governor who took office in January 2019. She has pardoned 50 people overall. Pardons were provided in four instances linked to violent crime for shooting into a dwelling, domestic violence, battery and aggravated assault. The governor's office says nearly all of the pardoned offenses date were from crimes committed a decade or more ago. Recommendations from the Parole Board for those pardoned were not immediately available on Friday.