Pandemic brings challenges for United World College

MONTEZUMA, N.M. (AP) — Federal immigration officials have rescinded a directive that would have kept international students from attending colleges in the United States, but it's not going to help the United World College. Most of the students who attend the northern New Mexico school still are shut out from entering the U.S. because of travel bans and their inability to obtain F-1 visas due to the closure of consulates worldwide. School officials say about three-quarters of the 220 teenage students are from foreign lands. Students can participate in online courses, but officials say those in many countries don’t always have easy access to the internet.