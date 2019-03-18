O'Rourke Raises $6.1 Million On First Day Of Campaign

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke announced that his Presidential campaign raised a record $6.1 million dollars on its first day. Here is a statement from the campaign:

Beto O’Rourke raised a record-breaking $6,136,763 in online contributions during the first 24 hours of his grassroots campaign for President of the United States. Without a dime from PACs, corporations or special interests, he received contributions from every state and territory in the nation.

“In just 24 hours, Americans across this country came together to prove that it is possible to run a true grassroots campaign for president -- a campaign by all of us for all of us that answers not to the PACs, corporations and special interests but to the people,” said O’Rourke.

The historic news comes after O’Rourke kicked off his campaign on Thursday with a three day, 13 county, 837 mile road trip across Iowa to visit with, listen to and learn from communities throughout the state including eight counties that voted for President Obama in 2012 before selecting Donald Trump in 2016. Yesterday, O’Rourke continued his grassroots drive with a return to Wisconsin where he held events in Madison and Milwaukee. He is visiting Michigan and Ohio today before traveling to Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and other states later this week.