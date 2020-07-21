Online Life Insurance Policy Locator

Albuquerque, NM – As of July 19, 2020, 571 New Mexicans have lost their lives to COVID-19. We grieve with every New Mexican who has lost a friend or family member to this horrible virus. When someone passes, in addition to the emotional toll, it can have serious economic consequences for their family, who often have continuing costs even as household income decreases. Life insurance can help provide stability during these difficult times.

The New Mexico Office of Superintendent of Insurance (OSI) has received calls from individuals who aren’t able to find information about the life insurance policy of someone who has passed away. Fortunately, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) has created a free Life Insurance Policy Locator. OSI encourages New Mexicans to visit https://eapps.naic.org/life-policy-locator if they need to track down a life insurance policy.

Superintendent Russel Toal wants New Mexican to know “there is help for every New Mexican to collect benefits they are entitled to.” To date New Mexicans have recovered over eighteen million dollars using this policy locator.

After answering a few simple questions, the NAIC will ask companies to search their records to determine whether they have a life insurance policy or annuity contract in the name of the deceased and request that the company respond to the individual who has requested the information if they are the designated beneficiary or are authorized to receive information. You can also refer to the Policy Locator FAQ if you have any questions about the service.

If individuals continue to have issues locating a life insurance policy, they can reach OSI at 1-855-427-5674.