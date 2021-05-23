One priest killed, another injured in Albuquerque car crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say one priest has died and another has been injured in a car accident in Albuquerque. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s officials say two vehicles were reportedly racing Friday night when one of them struck a vehicle carrying 35-year-old Rev. Graham Golden and 24-year-old Brother Lorenzo Romero as it was pulling out of the Santa María de la Vid Abbey. Authorities say Golden was killed in the crash while Romero was injured but expected to recover. Abbot Joel Garner told Albuquerque TV station KOB that the two priests were on the way to a restaurant when the crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies the suspect vehicle was speeding and possibly racing another car, which swerved to avoid the crash and sped off.