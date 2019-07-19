One person dead after hours long standoff in Grant County

Hurley, NM - On Friday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence located in Hurley in Grant County in reference to a shots fired call. As the deputy was en route to the residence, he was informed by dispatch that two neighbors were fighting in the street. Sometime during the argument, a shot was fired by a male suspect. The male suspect, who was identified as Timmy Vick (56), returned to his residence located at 59 Hurley Road after the altercation. The deputy arrived on scene and attempted to make contact with Vick who refused to exit the residence.

New Mexico State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiations were called to assist. Members of the New Mexico State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team assumed control of the incident and scene. After hours of negotiations, a gunshot was heard inside the residence. When members of the New Mexico State Police Tactical Team made entry into the residence, they discovered Timmy Vick deceased.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate the incident. This information is preliminary, and the investigation is still active and ongoing. No additional information is available.

Information from New Mexico State Police