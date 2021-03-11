One dead and three injured after a shooting in Rio Arriba County

Chamita, NM – On March 11, 2021 at approximately 12:10 a.m., the New Mexico State Police Uniform Bureau in Espanola was dispatched to County Road 56 in Chamita, New Mexico, in reference to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived on County Road 56, they observed multiple victims with gunshot wounds. Officers observed a tan Chevrolet Tahoe parked approximately forty yards from County Road 56 House 89A.

During the investigation, officers learned that the occupants in the Tahoe were traveling on County Road 56 when the driver of the Tahoe pulled into the property of County Road 56 House 89A in Chamita. Occupants of the residence told the individuals in the Tahoe, “to get out of the property” and then began shooting towards the Tahoe. The driver of the Tahoe drove through a fence coming to rest on an adjoining property.

There were six victims in the Tahoe during the shooting. Three of the victims, a female and two males were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Two other male victims were uninjured, and the sixth male victim was located deceased in the third-row seats of the Tahoe.

As officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of County Road 56 89A, they barricaded themselves inside the residence. Officers setup a perimeter and requested the assistance of New Mexico State Police Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team.

The New Mexico State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team assumed control of the incident and scene. Six occupants exited the residence and surrendered peacefully. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate this homicide.

State Police agents learned that after the shooting, a male suspect who is described as being bald, approached the six victims and asked them, “Do You Want Some More?”

This investigation is active and is being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the New Mexico State Police at 505-753-2277 option 1.

Information from NM State Police