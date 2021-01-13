One Confirmed Case – and One Suspected Case – of Wound Botulism in New Mexico

SANTA FE, NM - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is investigating one confirmed case – and one suspected case – of wound botulism. A 28-year-old male from Eddy County is hospitalized with wound botulism. The suspected source of infection is contaminated black tar heroin, and the nerve toxin that causes botulism was identified from a patient specimen. Another 29-year-old male from Eddy County with a history of injection drug use is hospitalized with suspected wound botulism.

Botulism is a rare but serious paralytic illness caused by a nerve toxin that is produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. Wound botulism is caused by a toxin produced from a wound infected with the same bacterium. Injecting heroin under the skin where there is little or no oxygen available allows the organism to grow and produce a deadly toxin that leads to progressive descending muscle paralysis and sometimes death. “Healthcare providers need to consider wound botulism in patients who are showing symptoms, especially if they have a history of injection drug use,” said DOH Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins. “People who inject drugs should be aware of wound botulism and seek immediate medical attention if they are experiencing any signs or symptoms of the disease.” Signs and symptoms of botulism include:

double vision

blurred vision

drooping eyelids

slurred speech

difficulty swallowing

dry mouth

muscle weakness/descending paralysis

difficulty breathing/shortness of breath

If left untreated, initial symptoms may progress to include paralysis of the respiratory muscles, arms, legs, and trunk with subsequent death. NMDOH encourages New Mexicans to: