Oh My!! A Disco Concert with "Singing Out Las Cruces LGBTQA Choir"

An interview Dave Henton, Singing Out Las Cruces Board Member, and Irene Gehre, Artistic Director.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with Singing Out Las Cruces Choir LGBTQ Board Member, Dave Henton, and Artistic Director, Irene Gehre, to talk about their summer concert: “Disco, Madonna and Cher. Oh My!!!” The two-day concert will be held Saturday, June 1st at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 2nd at 3 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 1701 East Missouri Avenue in Las Cruces. Tickets are $10 for adults, children 12 and under are free, and are available at Spirit Winds, 2260 South Locust in Las Cruces; and at the door. The funds will help 20 members attend GALA 2020 in Minneapolis, one of the largest choral festivals in North America consisting of over 190 choruses with 10,000 singers. More information is available at www.singingoutlascruces.org and Singing Out Las Cruces Facebook page.

Singing Out Las Cruces is a non-profit mixed voice choir of gay, lesbian, straight, trans, bi, queer and allied people who enjoy entertaining a wide variety of audiences with music such as classical, traditional and contemporary from a variety of different cultures, genres and backgrounds. Henson says their mission statement is “to use the power of music to entertain, heal and inspire the community to respect and value the differences of all people.”