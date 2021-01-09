Officials tour possible Space Command site in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Air Force officials have toured the grounds of Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque to evaluate the site as a possible location for the U.S. Space Command. The Albuquerque Journal reported that strategic basing officials during the Thursday tour focused primarily on infrastructure at the base to house the Space Command, the latest of 11 unified commands under the U.S. Department of Defense. Kirtland is one of six locations being considered. If chosen, it is expected to bring more than 1,000 jobs to Albuquerque. Assistant Air Force Secretary John Henderson said the department expects to announce its “preferred” location later this month.