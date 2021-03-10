Officials: New Mexico to receive about $9B from relief bill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Democratic members of the state's congressional delegation say New Mexico can expect to receive around $9 billion from the pandemic relief package approved by Congress and endorsed by the Biden administration. They say the funding will go toward everything from direct payments for individuals to investments in broadband, debt relief for farmers and expanding the child tax credit. They say tribal communities and public schools will see over $1 billion each, while the state and local governments will share in about $2 billion. Lujan Grisham said the package will address the state's systemic poverty issues by creating universal benefits and lifelong assistance.