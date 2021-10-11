Official: Same-day registration unavailable on Election Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say voters who show up at polling places to register to vote on Nov. 2 for municipal elections will be out of luck.

KUNM reports that same-day registration is always available during the early voting period at county clerk’s offices and at additional sites in some counties. However, offering it on Election Day itself requires approval from the Voting System Certification Committee and the Secretary of State's Office decided not to make the request after getting feedback from participating counties.

The office's elections director says there are some technical updates being done and a request for the 2022 primary likely will be made.