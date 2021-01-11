Official: Many in New Mexico eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's top health official says many residents are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations because they have one or more preexisting medical conditions. The state recently expanded vaccine eligibility to those who are 75 and older and anyone over 16 who's at risk because they have cancer, kidney disease, heart problems or other chronic illnesses. Dr. Tracie Collins, the state health secretary, on Monday urged people to be patient because vaccine supplies are limited. The vaccinations come as the state has seen an uptick in the weekly average of confirmed COVID-19 infections. The rate of spread also remains above the target set by the state.