Officer Witnesses Auto Burglary Along I-25

LAS CRUCES - A pair of men from Roswell were arrested early Monday morning after a Las Cruces police officer spotted them burglarizing a vehicle that was abandoned on the side of the Interstate 25.

About 3 a.m. Monday, May 24, a Las Cruces police officer spotted a Ford Taurus parked in the center median of I-25 south near the split with I-10. The officer pulled over to observe the suspicious circumstances of the vehicle and its occupants.



While watching the vehicle, the officer spotted two men removing items from a Toyota sport utility vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-25. The officer saw as one of the men removed an ice chest from the Toyota and take it to the Ford.



Both men got into the Ford Taurus which then began traveling south on I-25. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned the two backseat occupants of the Taurus, 31-year-old Corey Deck and 27-year-old Cody Brown, had burglarized the Toyota.



When Brown exited the Taurus, the officer observed that Brown had been sitting on a black wallet that was later determined to belong to the owner of the Toyota. Deck later indicated to police his remorse for stealing the ice chest.



The driver and front seat passenger of the Ford Taurus were not charged. Investigators learned the owner of the Toyota had run out of gasoline and temporarily abandoned his vehicle on I-25.



Deck and Brown, both from Roswell, N.M., are each charged with a fourth-degree felony count of burglary of a vehicle.



Deck and Brown were booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where they are initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police Department.