The Las Cruces School Board today voted 3-1 to rename Oñate High School. Ray Jaramillo was the only board member to vote against the change. The board decided to wait until its next meeting to continue discussions on a new name for the high school. "Organ High School" and "Organ Mountain High School" are popular choices, according to a Board document. Historians have argued that the school's namesake committed atrocities and his name should not be used for public buildings or statues.