Oñate High School Name Will Change To Organ Mountains

The Las Cruces School Board voted in a 4-1 decision to change the name of Oñate High School to Organ Mountains. Ray Jaramillo was the only board member to vote against the change.

In a separate vote, the board voted unanimously for the new name to become official in time for the 2021-22 school year.

This comes after Las Cruces School Board Member Carol Cooper, who originally voted for the name change last month, attempted to annul the original July 14 vote to change the name of Oñate. School Board President Terrie Dallman said her motion was out of order and made a parliamentary ruling against Cooper, citing her motion undermined the democratic process. Dallman’s ruling passed, with no objection from any board member except Cooper.