Oñate High School Choir Performs at Carnegie Hall

LAS CRUCES —The Oñate High School Choir on April 8 gave its debut performance at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall in New York City. Earlier this year, a panel of choral clinicians associated with Manhattan Concert Productions selected the Oñate Choir to perform at Carnegie Hall after hearing a recorded performance sent from the previous year.

Ryan Fellman, the Director of Choirs at Oñate High School, said it was a great honor to be invited to sing with others on a national level. Twenty-five students from the Oñate Choir were able to travel to New York City. Fellman said that, for more than half of the students, it was their first time traveling outside of New Mexico. Fellman added he was proud of the way his students carried themselves during the trip, acting beyond their years and displaying a high level of professionalism and readiness during their performance at Carnegie Hall.

While in New York, students had an impromptu opportunity to watch the Westminster Symphonic Choir perform along with the New York Philharmonic at the Lincoln Center at no charge. To wrap up the trip, the choir caught a performance of “The Lion King” live on Broadway.

This is Fellman’s sixth and final year at Oñate as he will be leaving in the fall to pursue a Master’s in Choral Conducting at Ithaca College in New York. Fellman said he believes, the students really put themselves on the map as major contenders to other schools throughout the state and around the nation.

“I am indebted to my students, who have helped me become a better teacher, musician and human being,” Fellman said. “I had no idea the impact they would have on me, but they have indeed made me a zealot for my craft. These young singers from New Mexico have demonstrated that they are capable of making music with some of the best musicians in the world, and that they can sing in some of the best concert halls in the country. I will always be a Knight, thanks to my Oñate family, and I will miss working for Las Cruces Public Schools dearly."

Earlier this year, the Oñate Choir won first place for the Best of New Mexico A Cappella Festival at Rio Rancho High School. The Choir also took home the win for best soloist.

“These students showcase a tremendous level of talent during every competition,” said Greg Ewing, superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools. “I am very proud of the Oñate High School Choir, who continue to make music the centerpiece of their high school experience, and enchanting people in the community along the way.”