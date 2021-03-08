Nuclear lab to relocate hundreds of workers in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the nation's premier nuclear laboratories will be moving hundreds of employees from its sprawling campus in the mountains of northern New Mexico to Santa Fe as part of a 10-year real estate deal.

Los Alamos National Laboratory announced the lease Monday, calling it the largest job relocation in the capital city's history. It's also the second lease to be signed by the lab this year for more office space in Santa Fe. The move comes as Los Alamos tries to make space for additional hires that will be focused on building the plutonium cores that trigger weapons in U.S. nuclear arsenal.