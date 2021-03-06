Not My Job: We Quiz 'Alone' Winner Jordan Jonas On Burning Man

Alone is a reality show in which people with advanced survival skills are dropped into the wilderness with limited supplies and the one who lasts the longest wins half a million dollars. The winner of Season 6 was Jordan Jonas, who not only lasted 77 days near the Arctic Circle, but actually seemed to be having such a good time he didn't want to leave.

We've invited Jonas to play a game called "You'll wish you were alone." Three questions about a very large gathering of people in the wilderness, namely: Burning Man.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

