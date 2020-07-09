North Dakota man to pay $74K for poaching trophy mule deer

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A North Dakota man has been ordered to pay $74,000 in restitution for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in northwestern New Mexico.

The state Department of Game and Fish says Cody Davis also was ordered to make a $3,000 donation to the Operation Game Thief program. Authorities say Davis killed a mule deer out of season and didn't have a license.

The investigation started in 2015 when game officers found a large headless buck near Lindrith. They put up surveillance at the site and caught Davis four months later when he returned to retrieve the severed head that was stashed nearby.