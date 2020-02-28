No Trespassing Signs Being Installed Near Waterfalls Regional Pond In Las Cruces

Over the next few weeks, residents will see new “no trespassing” signs sprouting up in the area known as the Waterfalls Regional Pond located roughly south of Bataan Memorial Highway, east of Dunn Road, and north of Cortez Drive. The signs will indicate that “this area is not for public use/no motorized vehicles/trespassing is prohibited.”

Over recent weeks, the City has received complaints of noise, partying and vehicles driving over the pond area.

“Although this might seem an attractive open space for residents to use for off-road travel or private gatherings, the area has a very important function controlling storm water run-off in a manner to protect property downstream,” said David Maestas, Public Works director. The Waterfalls Regional Pond is specifically designed to capture and control storm water when we do get rain which may otherwise flood the surrounding areas. Any disturbance of the soil caused by vehicles large or small can impair the functionality of the pond, Maestas explained. Its function is further damaged when people use the area for illegal dumping.

Residents who see vehicles traveling in the pond area or know that the area is being used for other activities, including illegal dumping, are encouraged to contact City of Las Cruces employees immediately to report these actions. Anyone cited for trespassing may be fined for $500 and/or face 90 days in jail.

People may call the non-emergency dispatch at 575-526-0795 to make the report. You may request to remain anonymous as the reporting person. If you have any questions about the Waterfalls Regional Pond itself, contact Steve Pacheco, Senior Engineer for Public Works Department, at 528-3479, or by email at stpacheco@las-cruces.org.