Parents: Due to inclement weather conditions for travel, students at White Sands Elementary/Middle School will be dismissed early today. Parents from White Sands may pick up their children now. Buses are currently traveling to White Sands Elementary/Middle School to pick up students. UPDATE: All after school activities, games and practices scheduled for today have been canceled due to inclement weather conditions.
No Activities Tonight: White Sands Elementary/Middle School
By lcps • 52 seconds ago