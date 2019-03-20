NMSU’s NCAA Tournament Game to be Televised in Las Cruces Council Chambers

Las Cruces residents who are New Mexico State University basketball fans are invited to watch the Aggies’ first-round NCAA Tournament game against Auburn University at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St.

“The enthusiasm in the community for the Aggies participating in the NCAA tournament is overwhelming,” said City Manager Stuart C. Ed. “Everywhere you go, people are asking each other if they’re going to watch Thursday’s game and where. So, we decided to open up Council Chambers to allow folks an easily accessible venue with huge screens to watch the Aggies in action.”

There will no cost to watch the game. Council Chambers will be open to fans beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday and fans are welcome to sit in the nearly 200-seat Council Chambers. The game will be shown on a 95-inch by 152-inch projection screen and two 90-inch television monitors in the chambers. No food or drinks are allowed in the chambers.

The Aggies, with a record of 30 wins and four losses this season, advanced to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Western Athletic Conference regular-season and postseason tournament titles. The Aggies’ 30 victories are the most ever in a season by any NMSU basketball team.

NMSU is seeded 12th in the Midwest Region of the 68-team NCAA Tournament and will play fifth-seed Auburn, who has a season record of 26-9. The Tigers advanced to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship last week.

This will be the Aggies’ third consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. NMSU has played in the tournament eight of the past 10 years.