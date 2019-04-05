NMSU’s College of ACES offers free, family-friendly activities at Saturday open house

New Mexico State University’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences will showcase all the diverse areas of focus within the college during its open house. The free and family-friendly event will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6.

The event will be spread across several of the college’s buildings, labs and auxiliary units and will include activities from NMSBrew, the Learning Games Lab, the FIDO LAB, the Arthropod Museum, Bobby Lee Lawrence Academy of Wine and many more.

NMSBrew, located in Jett Hall across the street from Gerald Thomas Hall, is now in its second year and includes the Brewery Engineering minor program within Chemical & Materials Engineering. The program provides general brewing and beer outreach events and activities and analytical services and research support for the New Mexico brewing industry. Their classes touch on various topics including teaching about alcohol and brewery safety, sensory evaluation, beer analysis, quality control, brewing ingredients and beer history and styles.

“During the ACES open house, visitors to the Seidel brewery will get to see the one carrell (31 gallon) brewery system, learn about the stages and equipment in the brewing process, smell, taste and touch different varieties of hops including some native to New Mexico and ask questions of NMSBrew faculty and students,” said Catherine Brewer, an NMSU assistant professor in the Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering.

The Learning Games Lab, located in Gerald Thomas Hall, officially opened in 2004 as a research and design space for the creation of educational tools. They create educational games, apps, animations, websites and videos, all of which are based on university research. They also do research on how these tools are best created, what makes them effective and how they can design them to reach people in the best way. During the open house, visitors will be given a behind-the-scenes look and given the chance to test play some games.

"We welcome guests to stop by and play our games and watch videos. We'll also offer a running demo area where our team will share animation techniques, play games and share some of the processes for making the products we make," said Barbara Chamberlin, Extension instructional design and educational media specialist at the Learning Games Lab. “We’ll be sharing games on math, cooking, government and science, and sharing animations on water, soil, food safety and more. All our materials are currently available online at learninggameslab.org, but we’ll also be previewing some tools at the open house that aren’t yet available for the public.”

The FIDO LAB, or Facility for Investigating Dog/Owner Learning and Behavior, began in 2017 and is located in the Tejada Building. It allows for students to gain hands-on experience in training dogs. The training promoted is scientifically based and approved by the American Veterinary Society of Animal Behaviorists and uses mostly positive reinforcement and no aversive methods. They also have a student club, NMSU Community Puppy Raisers, that raise and train puppies for the non-profit organization Guide Dogs for the Blind.

During the open house, visitors will learn how to safely groom their pets, how guide dogs are trained and see dogs that are ready to show off their tricks.

“We will have so much going on during the open house. The other club I am a faculty adviser for, Aggie Paw, will be demonstrating how to safely and kindly trim dogs’ nails without force using treats,” said Gaylene Fasenko, NMSU associate professor of companion animals. “NMSU Community Puppy Raisers will be there to show how we help train the pups to be future superhero guide dogs that will save their blind handlers’ lives every day and my four friendly and lovable dogs will be there to show off their tricks and earned some pets.”

Donations can be made to the Companion Animal Program NMSU Foundation Account to help students and dogs that enter the program.

The NMSU Arthropod Collection located in Skeen Hall currently houses approximately 150,000 arthropod specimens as well as the Merrill Sweet Collection made up of 350,000 specimens. The NMSU Collection primarily is composed of arthropods from the western United States, with an emphasis on the arachnids of the arid Southwest.

“Visitors can expect to see a variety of display cases showcasing some of the most beautiful and largest exotic arthropods in the world, including bird-eating tarantulas, massive walking sticks, birdwing butterflies, and an assortment of many other insects and arachnids,” said Helen Vessels, NMSU Arthropod collection curator. “We will also have several live specimens that visitors can interact with, such as Madagascar hissing cockroaches, an African millipede, a vinegaroon and two to three exotic species of walking sticks, which are all safe for even children to handle.”

The Bobby Lee Lawrence Academy of Wine, located in Gerald Thomas Hall, was built in 2012 with a generous donation from Mrs. Marion Lawrence in honor of her husband, Bobby Lee, a journalist and wine enthusiast known as the Southwest Wine Guy. This unique facility is a lasting repository for knowledge of fine wine and cuisine providing exceptional educational opportunities for students in the Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism and Management program. It is used for academic classes, special events and community presentations.

“During the open house, we will be having wine and hard cider tasting in the Bobby Lee Lawrence Academy of Wine sponsored by Viva Vino, the New Mexico Wine Association,” said Jean Hertzman, director of NMSU's School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management. “There will be an opportunity to see how the wines pair with different types of simple foods - salty, sour, sweet, bitter, fatty. We will also have different types of water for the kids to taste. In addition, we will be giving kitchen tours in 100 West Café,"

For more information about the ACES Open House, call 575-646-3125 or visit aces.nmsu.edu/openhouse or http://bit.ly/NMSU-ACES-Open-House-2019

