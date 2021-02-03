NMSU’s Arrowhead Center, Southwest University of Naprapathic Medicine partner for new Studio G site

New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center has joined with Southwest University of Naprapathic Medicine to establish a new Studio G location. A virtual ribbon cutting will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 20.



Studio G, a student business accelerator, is currently open to students and recent alumni at 18 colleges and universities in New Mexico and the University of Texas at El Paso. Studio G has vast resources that help students start and grow their business including business advisors, entrepreneurship curriculum, patent licensing opportunities, pitch competitions and fund opportunities.



SUNM prepares its students to successfully participate in the world of complementary manual medicine using a hybrid online and face-to-face educational model. SUNM aspires to make naprapathic medicine the premier health management leader in the field of drug-free manual medicine. SUNM also holds the honor of being the only licensed school of naprapathic medicine in New Mexico and one of two licensed naprapathic medicine schools in the United States.



“We are very excited to partner with SUNM to help prepare students to start their own naprapathic medicine practices, while developing their marketing and business competencies,” said Brooke Montgomery, director of Studio G.



Dr. Patrick Nuzzo, founder and president of SUNM, said, “SUNM is looking forward to expanding the knowledge and profession of naprapathy by offering our current students and alumni opportunities to expand their practices through the resources offered by Studio G. We are looking forward to this partnership with NMSU.”



To register for the ribbon cutting, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunm-studio-g-ribbon-cutting-ceremony-tickets-138519223727.



For more information, visit https://arrowheadcenter.nmsu.edu/program/studio-g/ and sunmedu.com.

Information from NMSU