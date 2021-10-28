NMSU Research and Creativity Week-Nov. 2-5, 2021 will be Hybrid - virtual and live.

An interview with Dr. Chris Sroka, NMSU Research Council Chair.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University Research Council Chair, Dr. Chris Sroka, to discuss the upcoming Research and Creativity Week (RCW) 2021 scheduled November 2-5 celebrating all aspects of scholarly research and creative activity at New Mexico State University. He talks about the significance of RCW, its growth, changes, and particularly inclusivity with the Arts & Humanities. This year’s activities will be hybrid, with poster sessions in a virtual format, and live performances open to the public, and a screening of the film “Walking with Herb” filmed in Las Cruces. Information and schedules available online at research.nmsu.edu/RCW.; and honors.nmsu.edu/urcas.html.