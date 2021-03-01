NMSU remains against declaring campus a sanctuary

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is rejecting requests that the Las Cruces campus take on sanctuary status for students who are in the country illegally.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Sunday that officials declined formal proposals from the Associated Students of NMSU and the Faculty Senate to establish a sanctuary declaration.

Proponents say it would protect students and faculty who are Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients _ people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu said in a campus-wide email late last week that the school already has other policies in place that protect students who don’t have legal immigration status.