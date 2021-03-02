NMSU Provost announces visiting senior fellow for Global Affairs

New Mexico State University is welcoming former U.S. Ambassador Delano E. Lewis as visiting senior fellow for Global Affairs, NMSU Provost Carol Parker announced today.



“In this role, Ambassador Lewis will share his knowledge and experience in global affairs through guest lectures, hosting of conferences, seminars and workshops on relevant international issues impacting our community, the state and the nation, all aimed at helping to bring a global perspective across all academic levels, and advance the mission of expanding and enhancing the knowledge and skills of all students in preparation for success in a competitive global society,” Parker said.



Parker said Lewis gained his unique perspective and knowledge through a long and distinguished career as a diplomat, businessman and entrepreneur. In June 1999, President Bill Clinton nominated Lewis as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa. He assumed his ambassadorship in Pretoria, South Africa, Dec. 22, 1999 and served until July 13, 2001.



In September 2006, he was named senior fellow at NMSU where he established the Institute for International Relations. He served as the director of the institute. He now serves on the board of the American Institutes for Research.



“Ambassador Lewis’ work will bring distinction to NMSU’s strategies, initiatives and projects, and will include outreach to the Las Cruces community, consistent with the university’s mission as a land grant institution, and in recognition of our Hispanic Serving and Minority Serving designations.”



For more information, visit https://provost.nmsu.edu/delano-lewis.html.

Information from NMSU