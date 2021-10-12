NMSU named to Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanics list

New Mexico State University has been recognized on the Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanics list published in the October issue of The Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine.



NMSU ranked 43rd in total enrollment for bachelor’s degrees, a one-spot improvement from 2020. NMSU was listed as 62nd in total master’s degrees granted, and 66th for total enrollment for four-year schools.



Hispanic Outlook compiles the annual list “to chart the national progress of Hispanics in higher education and to recognize the institutions that are committed to serving Hispanics’ educational needs.”



In 1989, NMSU was officially designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, and at that time at least 25 percent of undergraduate full-time students were Hispanic. As of fall 2020, 63 percent of the undergraduate student body at the Las Cruces campus are Hispanic.



In September, NMSU was recognized as a top tier university on the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges for 2022 National Universities rankings. Additionally, Forbes recognized NMSU as one of America’s Top Colleges in 2021 and is the highest ranking institution in New Mexico at 313.



The Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanics list was determined by the National Center for Education Statistics/Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System Department of Education Surveys. To view the Top 100 edition of Hispanic Outlook visit https://www.hispanicoutlook.com/articles/top-100-colleges-and-universities-hispanics.

Information from NMSU