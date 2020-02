LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Johnny McCants had 14 points and 18 rebounds to lead five New Mexico State players in double figures as the Aggies stretched their winning streak to 14 games, beating Seattle 72-64.

Ivan Aurrecoechea and Shawn Williams added 11 points apiece for the Aggies. Jabari Rice and Evan Gilyard II chipped in 10 points each. Terrell Brown had 16 points for Seattle.