NMSU to host 2021 Economic Outlook Conference Feb. 11

National and state economists will present their economic forecasts for 2021 during New Mexico State University’s 10th annual Economic Outlook Conference Feb. 11.



The conference, hosted by the College of Business and Wells Fargo, will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom. It is free and open to NMSU community members, alumni and the general public, but registration is required by Feb. 8. To register, visit http://bit.ly/3ilQqoT or call Yolanda Hernandez at 575-646-4083.



This year’s speakers include Charles Dougherty, vice president and economist at Wells Fargo Securities, and NMSU Regents professor emeritus Jim Peach, who served as a faculty member in the Department of Economics, Applied Statistics and International Business from 1980 to 2018.



Dougherty, who joined Wells Fargo in 2017, covers the commercial real estate, housing and construction sectors of the United States’ regional and macro economy. He regularly writes indicator reports, produces special commentary and contributes to Wells Fargo’s Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary report.



Before joining Wells Fargo, Dougherty worked as a regional economist and consultant for IHS Markit and CertainTeed, one of the largest building product manufacturers in North America. He holds bachelor’s degrees in economics and finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in economics from Temple University in Philadelphia.



Peach has been a member of the faculty since 1980. His research interests include economic policy, energy, economic development, income distribution, demography and the economics of sports. In addition to receiving numerous awards for teaching, research and service, Peach has served as president of four different academic organizations. Peach earned a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Texas at Austin.

