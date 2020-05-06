NMSU Golf Course reopens to the public with specific restrictions

After closing golf operations March 24 due to COVID-19, the New Mexico State University Golf Course has reopened with specific restrictions.

“We will operate with a health and safety-first mindset,” said Jason White, director of the NMSU Golf Course. “Yes, there will be restrictions with new operating policies and procedures, but we are grateful to be open. We are excited to be able to provide an environment where our customers can get outside and exercise their mind and body. This is a stressful time for everyone, and everyone has been affected by the pandemic in one way or another. If golf can provide an environment for someone to escape the stress of our new, not so normal lives, we will do our part by providing a safe environment.”

Open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., customers are asked to book one tee time for no more than four people with 15-minute intervals by calling 575-646-3219. Tee times can be made seven days in advance on a rolling schedule.

The clubhouse will be open with a strict social distancing requirement in place for customers. Restrooms will be open but all other facilities in the club house will be closed.

The driving range will be closed along with the practice putting greens. Only the clubhouse practice green will be open for customers with a tee time and will be limited to eight people.

Beverage cart operators will adhere to strict serving and social distancing procedures. Customers are allowed to bring their own water.

For more information on the NMSU Golf Course visit https://golf.nmsu.edu or @NMSUGolf on Facebook. To read about New Mexico’s requirements for golf course COVID safe practices visit https://www.newmexico.gov/jobs-the-economy/covid-safe-practices-for-all-employers/additional-csps-for-golf-course/.