NMSU Golf Course in Las Cruces recognized among top college courses, top courses in state

The New Mexico State University Golf Course has been recognized by Golf Advisor as one of the best college golf courses in the nation and one of the top 10 golf courses in New Mexico, as reviewed by golfers.

“Golf Advisor is a huge platform tied into the Golf Channel,” said Jason White director of the NMSU Golf Course. “Golf Advisor offers course reviews, ratings and rankings across the United States and the world, helping golfers find courses reviewed by golfers for golfers.”

In the state of New Mexico, the NMSU golf course ranked ninth for best golf course and 22nd for best college golf course in the country.

“Without the support of the NMSU students, the Auxiliary Services team, administration and, of course, our customers we would not have been able to accomplish a fraction of what you see today at the NMSU Golf Course. We strive to improve each and every day while providing outstanding customer service. The Golf Advisor rankings are for our customers as much as they are for our facility and university,” White said.

Opened in 1962, the NMSU Golf Course has undergone many changes. New tee-boxes have been placed throughout the course and many of the holes have undergone major changes. The practice facilities are also recent addition to the NMSU Golf Course along with a renewed focus on the golfer development program offering lesson programming catering to golfers of all abilities. Adding to the course layout and practice facilities, the 20,000 square foot clubhouse, built in 2004, offers views of the Mesilla Valley and the Organ Mountains.

Located on the NMSU campus at 3000 Herb Wimberly Drive, the golf course is open to the public. Student, faculty/staff, military and senior discounts are offered as well as membership opportunities. For more information visit, https://golf.nmsu.edu or call 575-646-3219.

Information from NMSU