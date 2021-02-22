NMSU Football Falls To Tarleton State 43-17 In El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Cameron Burston ran for a pair of scores in the first quarter and FCS-member Tarleton overwhelmed FBS-level New Mexico State 43-17 on Sunday night.

The win was the first for the Texans in just their second game at the FCS level following 26 years in Division II.

On the first play following the opening kickoff, Burston took the shotgun snap, ran to his left and sprinted 70 yards untouched to the end zone for a 7-0 lead and the Texans led the rest of the way. New Mexico State quarterback Jonah Johnson finished 17-for-31 passing for 187 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted three times.