Intermezzo

NMSU dancers present “Rhythm Nights” with a wide variety of dances

By Leora Zeitlin 4 minutes ago

NMSU dance professors Paco Antonio and Ray Backlund at the KRWG studios
Credit Leora Zeitlin

When dance professors Paco Antonio and Ray Backlund put together a dance concert – as they have for the “Rhythm Nights” concerts this month – they look not only for a range of dance forms, but also emotions. “I like a big variety,” Backlund said in this interview with Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin. “I look for songs that say something to me, and that’s what I use – whether it’s dramatic or very soft or sad.” “Rhythm Nights” will feature two NMSU DanceSport teams and the Flamenco and Spanish dance troupe Sol Y Arena, which is led by Paco Antonio. “We’ll go from a tango, to a Viennese waltz, or even a pasodoble – which is very similar to the flamenco,”Backlund said of the DanceSport teams. “I think it makes a really good show.”

Paco Antonio said that the Sol y Arena dancers also perform a broad range of work, “from exciting, joyful expressions to sadness, because it’s really the history of the Flamenco people. You’re going to see a complete cross-section of these forms.”

Rhythm Nights concerts take place Friday, April 26 at  7:30 p.m., and Saturday at both 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Rentfrow Hall on the NMSU campus. Listen here for more about the relationship of emotions to dance, how the concerts are developed, and more:

Leora Zeitlin

Flamenco dancer and teacher Frank “Paco Antonio” Gilpin first heard flamenco music when he was a dance student at UNM, and immediately enrolled in a flamenco class. “This was really hard,” he said, but he soon realized “this is my passion. I’m going to discover some way to do this.” Gilpin went to study with flamenco masters in Spain, and has been bringing his passion, talent and skill to the stage and to his students ever since.