NMSU College of Engineering to celebrate National Engineers Week with free public events

National Engineers Week 2020 is scheduled for Feb. 16-22, and the New Mexico State University College of Engineering invites the community to learn more and celebrate the work of engineers. This year’s theme is “Engineers: Pioneers of Progress.” Like all pioneers, engineers use their knowledge, creativity and sense of adventure to cross frontiers. All events are free and open to the public.

National Engineers Week events

Thursday, Feb. 20; 5 to 7 p.m.

Engineering Trivia Night: Trivia with an engineering twist, Corbett Center Student Union, Pete’s Patio, 1600 International Mall

Friday, Feb. 21, 4 to 5 p.m.

45th annual Distinguished Bromilow Lecture by Daniel Hicks, CEO, Spaceport America: hear how this NMSU alum became CEO of the world’s first purpose-built commercial spaceport and what’s next for Spaceport America, Pete V. Domenici Hall, Room 102, 1305 Frenger St.

Saturday, Feb. 22; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Engineering Expo: NMSU engineering students lead demonstrations and activities, Museum of Nature & Science, 411 N. Downtown Mall

Saturday, Feb. 22, 4 to 7 p.m.

Discover Engineering Open House: food trucks, Pistol Pete, a taco-making robot, student project and activity displays, tours of the Aggie Innovation Shop and Space, Chemical Engineering Brewing Engineering Lab, Concrete Canoe Lab and tours of world-renown audio pioneer Klipsch Museum, tours start at the Foreman Engineering Complex Tower of Dreams on the Frenger Mall in the center of S. Horseshoe, Espina, Stewart and Sweet Streets

More information can be found at https://engr.nmsu.edu. A map of the NMSU campus can be found at https://maps.nmsu.edu.

